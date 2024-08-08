17 hospitalized after gas leak at food processing factory in Pune

PUNE: Seventeen people were hospitalized following a hazardous ammonia gas leak at a food processing factory in the Yavat area of Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a ready-to-eat food processing unit. Among those hospitalized, a woman is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better care and monitoring.

Narayan Deshmukh, a senior inspector with Yavat Police, said that the gas leak incident affected 17 individuals, all of whom were taken to the hospital.

While their condition was said to be stable and out of danger, they remain under observation as a precaution, the officer said.

"The woman who was near the leakage point has been admitted to the ICU for better care and monitoring," he added.

A team from the Pune Rural Police visited the factory to assess the circumstances of the leak. The factory's internal safety system quickly brought the leak under control, police said.

More details are awaited.