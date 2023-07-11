Begin typing your search...

150 kg tomatoes stolen in Jaipur

ByIANSIANS|11 July 2023 7:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-11 07:16:22.0  )
Representative Image

JAIPUR: Unidentified miscreants stole 150 kg tomatoes from a shop in Jaipur's Mohana Mandi, a vegetable market.

The incident was captured by the shop's CCTV camera.

The shop owner, Hameed, found that six boxes of tomatoes were missing from his shop.

When he checked his CCTV camera footage, he saw miscreants running away with the boxes.

Confirming the incident, Mohana Mandi's president Rahul Tanwar asked all vegetable vendors to stay vigilant and careful.

The victim has however, refused to lodge a complaint.

The incident comes as tomato prices have spiralled across the country.

Unidentified miscreants stoleMohana Mandivegetable marketshop ownerHameedincidentCCTV camera footage
IANS

