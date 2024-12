13 express train services diverted in Secunderabad division; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified changes in pattern of train services due to per- non interlocking and non interlocking works at Motumari Jn between Kazipet and Vijayawada section of Secunderabad Division.

1. Train No. 12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Kanniyakumari Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.20 am on Dec 28 and Jan 4 and 6, 2025 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Guntakal, Renigunta and Chennai Egmore, skipping stoppages at Vijayawada and Gudur.

2. Train No. 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarnajayanti Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.20 am on Dec 27 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Guntakal and Renigunta, skipping stoppages at Warangal, Vijayawada and Gudur.

3. Train No. 12646 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Millenium Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.20 am on Jan 7, 2025 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Guntakal and Renigunta, skipping stoppages at Warangal, Vijayawada and Gudur.

4. Train No. 03259 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special leaving Danapur at 3 pm on Jan 7, 2025 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, M Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Renigunta and Katpadi, skipping stoppages at Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur and Perambur.

5. Train No. 03260 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm on Jan 2, 2025 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Renigunta, Dhone, Kacheguda, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kazipet, Balharshah, skipping stoppages at Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada and Warangal.

6. Train No. 03241 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special leaving Danapur at 3 pm on Jan 3, 2025 will be diverted to run via Itarsi, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Katpadi, skipping stoppages at Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur and Perambur.

7. Train No. 03242 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm on Jan 5, 2025 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Wadi, Daund, Manmad and Itarsi, skipping stoppages at Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram and Nagpur.

8. Train No. 03247 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special leaving Danapur at 3 pm on Jan 2, 2025 will be diverted to run via Itarsi, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Katpadi, skipping stoppages at Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur and Perambur.

9. Train No. 03248 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.50 pm on Jan 4, 2025 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Wadi, Daund, Manmad and Itarsi, skipping stoppages at Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram and Nagpur.

10. Train No. 12295 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 am on Jan 7,8, and 9, 2025 will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Sulehalli, Secunderabad and Kazipet, skipping stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kumarapuram, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal.

11. Train No. 12296 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express leaving Danapur at 8.15 pm on Jan 6, 7, and 9, 2025 will be diverted to run via Kazipet, Secunderabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal and Dharmavaram, skipping stoppages at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kumarapuram, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.

12. Train No. 03245 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Special leaving Danapur at 8.15 am on Jan 8, 2025 will be diverted to run via Kazipet, Secunderabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal and Dharmavaram, skipping stoppages at Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Whitefield.

13. Train No. 03246 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 am on Jan 3, 2025 will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Sulehalli, Secunderabad, and Kazipet, skipping stoppages at Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada and Warangal, a release issued by Southern Railway said.