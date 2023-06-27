12 wedding guests die in Odisha bus mishap

BERHAMPUR (ODISHA): Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided head-on in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Monday.



The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the private bus with the wedding guests on board collided with a state-run OSRTC (Odisha State Road Transport Corporation) bus, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.



After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the two buses crashed.



President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. PM Modi and the CM announced ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.

