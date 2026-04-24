10 Indians died while fighting alongside Russian forces in war against Ukraine: Centre to SC

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the situation requires "tactful handling" as there may be immense difficulty in recovering mortal remains from the war zone.

The submissions about the unfortunate deaths of 10 Indians were made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, before the bench that was hearing a plea seeking directions to the government to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indians who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight the ongoing war.