" Congress busy with state polls not keen on INDIA bloc": Nitish's dig at Congress

PATNA: Taking a dig at INDIA ally, Congress, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the Congress was "busy with the state assembly elections" in five states and not very keen on taking the INDIA bloc forward.

While addressing the Communist Party of India's (CPI) 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' rally in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Yes, we constituted an Alliance but the work to strengthen it are not actively happening right now. Elections are about to happen in five states and the Congress party is more interested in that it seems. We all were working together to help strengthen the Congress party and take it forward but they don't seem to be as as keen. Congress is busy with the assembly polls in five states now."

Nitish Kumar asserted that the bloc won't stop the fight for the country and added that the meetings of the coalition will resume once the elections in five states are over.

"The government in the Centre is trying to alter the history of the country, the legacy of the country. We should save the country from such forces. So we have formed a coalition of all opposition parties urging them all to unite against those trying to tarnish the country's history," he said.

He further said, "We conducted meetings in Patna as well as other places. We named the coalition INDIA which means Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Congress party is now occupied with the assembly elections, but we won't stop the fight. We will work towards saving the country from those who are trying to alter its history. We have been doing this and will keep doing it. Let the state polls be over and we will sit together again to discuss and strategize. After the elections, the Congress party will itself will call everyone."

The JDU leader also alleged that 'some anti-social elements" are trying to create a stir between Hindus and Muslims in the country when there are no issues between the communities.

"BJP tries to create a stir between Hindus and Muslims but there are no issues between Hindus and Muslims. These people try to do something or the other. Since 2007, they have done a lot. There are some anti-social elements and those at the Centre want to unite them so that they can create tension," CM Nitish Kumar added.

Five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram- will go to polls on different days from November 7-30, while the counting of the votes in these five states is scheduled on December 3.

The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. These elections will set the stage for the 2024 general election.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.