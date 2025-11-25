TNUAVC takes up business consultancy to encourage young entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: The state-owned Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC) has decided to provide drone business consultancy services to encourage young entrepreneurs.

The TNUAVC, under the Higher Education department, in addition to designing, manufacturing and trading in all types of drones, will also provide commercial, safety, legal and technical aspects of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV ecosystem)

A senior Higher Education department official told DT Next that the corporation's aviation experts were experienced in both manned and unmanned aviation, and would help entrepreneurs identify, design and implement bespoke drone-based solutions.

The official said, "From knowing which drone and what equipment is needed, to establishing safety management systems with long-term drone strategies, will help the youths to build drone competence development programs."

He elaborated that the TNUAVC experts could map drone needs based on the use case, industry requirements and regulations in the country of operation. "The drone programmes differ from one organisation to another, and it will help the youths develop an overarching drone strategy that works for their needs," the official said.

As part of consultancy services, the experts will work with youths to implement the defined drone strategy. "Experts' approach to process development and personnel training will help the youngsters efficiently scale their drone program," he said.

As drone rules and regulations are constantly evolving across the globe, the TNUAVC experts will also help navigate the shifting standards, the Higher Education department official said. "The expertise could also provide an effective global drone collaboration," he noted on TNUAVC's possible international partnerships.

Apart from the consultancy services, the corporation is also exploring various possibilities of utilising drone-related technologies in collaboration with various agencies like Municipal Administration, Agricultural department, Police, Forest, Water Resources and Disaster Management to enhance the quality of governance.