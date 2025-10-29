DT Next Campus: SRIHER observes Bioethics Day

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) recently observed World Bioethics Day in association with the International Chair in Bioethics, WMA Cooperating Centre with the theme, ‘Protection of environment, the biosphere and biodiversity’.

Bioethics, the study of ethical principles in medicine and life sciences, serves as a moral compass that guides healthcare professionals to act with compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. It ensures that advances in science and medicine are pursued in ways that protect human dignity and the natural world. For students, it provides an opportunity to engage meaningfully with ethical challenges and understand their responsibility as future healthcare providers.

Dr Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor said that SRIHER has highlighted the programs like PRODEV (Professional Development) have integrated bioethics into the academic fabric of SRIHER. She underscored the importance of integrating environmental ethics into health sciences education and advised students to become advocates not only for patients but for the planet itself.