Chennai: Convict Karukka Vinoth tries to hurl shoe at judge

CHENNAI: Tension flared at the Madras High Court campus after Karukka Vinoth, a convicted offender, attempted to hurl his shoe at a judge during a court appearance on Thursday at high court campus.

Karukka Vinoth, who was recently sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the Poonamallee Court for the petrol bomb attack on the Raj Bhavan ( Governor’s Residence) was brought before the Sixth Additional Court in connection with a separate case. He is accused of throwing a petrol bomb at a TASMAC liquor outlet in T. Nagar following a prior altercation.

As he was presented before Justice V. Pandiaraj, Vinoth shouted that he had received the maximum sentence in the Governor’s Residence case. In a sudden outburst, he removed his shoe and attempted to throw it at the judge. Police personnel escorting him reacted immediately and prevented the attack.

In response to the incident, Justice Pandiaraj directed authorities to avoid producing such accused persons physically in the future and instead ensure their appearance via video conferencing for upcoming hearings.