5-tier security ahead of PM’s Ariyalur visit

TIRUCHY: All the way from Tiruchy airport to Ariyalur, multiple districts have been placed under a heavy security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit scheduled for July 27.

A five-tier security arrangement has been in place since Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ariyalur. The PM will arrive at Tiruchirappalli airport and depart for the Raja Raja Chola birth anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel screened critical areas in the airport and up to Ariyalur. The security monitoring would be deployed till July 29, officials said.

According to the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at Tiruchy airport around 10.:30 pm on July 26. After inaugurating the expanded airport terminal in Thoothukudi, he is scheduled to stay at the tourist bungalow and depart for Ariyalur by helicopter at 11 am on July 27 to participate in the event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, a five-tier security arrangement was in place in Tiruchy as well as Ariyalur, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams had screened the entire airport premises to address any security concerns. Tourist bungalow premises have also come under a security blanket. The details of the residents staying around the airport were collected, and they were given instructions on dos and don’ts.

The SPG team, which has been staying in Tiruchy for the past few days, conducted a series of discussions with the State police and the district administration. The team also inspected the convoy routes of the Prime Minister and stated that the security arrangements would last until July 29.

Meanwhile, Tiruchy and Ariyalur district administrations banned the flying of drones in both districts from Thursday to Sunday until the Prime Minister leaves for Delhi.