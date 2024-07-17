5 Bollywood divas approved trending colour outfits for wedding guests

MUMBAI: Wedding season is here, and if you're wondering what to wear to that upcoming wedding, take cues from these Bollywood divas who are setting trends with their impeccable fashion choices. From vibrant hues to elegant pastels, here are 5 trending colours and outfit inspirations that are perfect for any wedding guest:

Deep Wine Red Deepika Padukone dazzles in a stunning wine red saree paired with a contrasting blouse. This rich hue exudes sophistication and is perfect for evening receptions or traditional ceremonies. Pair it with gold jewellery and a sleek bun to complete the look.

Royal Blue Priyanka Chopra stuns in a royal blue lehenga that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. This colour is regal and eye-catching, ideal for a formal wedding event. Accessorise with statement earrings and a bold lip colour to elevate your ensemble.





Sunshine Yellow Alia Bhatt brightens up the occasion in a sunshine yellow anarkali suit. This cheerful colour is perfect for daytime events and outdoor celebrations. Opt for delicate floral embroidery or mirror work to add a touch of charm to your outfit.





Soft Peach Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it classy in a soft peach gown adorned with intricate lace detailing. This subtle yet sophisticated color is ideal for a semi-formal wedding setting. Style your hair in loose waves and add minimalistic jewellery for an effortlessly elegant look.





Emerald Green Anushka Sharma shines in an emerald green saree with a contemporary twist. This jewel-toned colour is perfect for evening affairs and cocktail receptions. Opt for modern draping styles and pair with silver accessories to make a statement.



















