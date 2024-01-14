Youth who climbed atop goods train to cross railway tracks electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 20 year old youth on his way to NEET coaching class was electrocuted when he allegedly climbed atop a goods train on Sunday morning at Thiruvottiyur railway station.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh, a resident of Yegavalliamman koil street in Thiruvottiyur. Police investigations revealed that he was on his way to attend NEET coaching class in T Nagar when the electrocution happened.

He usually takes the sub urban train from Thiruvottiyur to reach T Nagar. On Sunday morning, Adarsh went to the station and had to reach platform number one to take the train.

Instead of taking the foot over bridge to reach the platform, Adarsh had crossed the tracks and while doing so, he climbed atop a Goods train halted on platform three using the metal ladder on the side of the goods compartment when he got hit by a overhead high tension wire and got electrocuted.

Onlookers who noticed the youth with burn injuries alerted the authorities who secured him and moved him to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Government Railway Police registered a case and are investigating.