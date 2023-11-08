Youth threatens many home-alone women with knife, arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man near Tambaram who used to target home-alone women and threaten them at knife-point to misbehave with them.

The Selaiyur police received several complaints from residents of MES Road, Murugan Street, and Veerapathiran Street in East Tambaram that a man targets women who were alone at home at night.

After registering a case, police would search for the man with the help of CCTV footage. Meanwhile, youngsters from the locality formed a team and went on patrol at night to nab the stalker.

On Tuesday early morning, youngsters caught the man when he attempted to jump the compound wall of a house on MES Road and handed him to the Selaiyur police.

The police identified the accused as Tamil Prabu of Irumbuliyur, who was an acting car driver. Prabhu used to misbehave with the women and then would take away their inner garments that were drying outside the houses in the locality.

The police arrested Prabhu and remanded him in judicial custody and sent to prison.