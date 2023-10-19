Youth held for stealing bag with valuables from train passenger

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man who allegedly stole gold and precious metals worth Rs.1.15 lakh from a passenger on October 13, has been arrested by the railway police.

Police tracked the suspect Udayakumar alias Achu alias Achuthanandan, to his house in Purasawalkam. Police recovered Rs.1 lakh worth gold nose studs, Rs.15,000 worth of emerald stones and cash, apart from a mobile phone.

Police said Udayakumar posing as a passenger went to the Egmore railway station. After maintaining surveillance at the Cholan Express train, he noticed the complainant T Santhanakrishnan, 55, of Tiruchi, sleeping at the side lower berth in the S-2 compartment.

Udayakumar took Santhanakrishnan's bag and escaped. The complainant had kept the bag underneath his berth.

When he woke up, Santhanakrishnan found his bag was missing. Based on his complaint, Egmore railway police solved the case by arresting Udayakumar. He was later remanded to Puzhal prison.