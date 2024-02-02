Youth held for murder after victim succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on murder charges after the man he had assaulted in Tondiarpet on Monday, succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of Thursday.

The victim, K Tamilvanan (41), a resident of VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet was standing on Seniyappan Koil Street when he got into an argument with S Ganesh (25) of VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet.

Police investigations revealed that Tamilvanan had asked Ganesh for money to buy alcohol.

When the latter said he did not have any money, an argument ensued between the duo, which escalated with Ganesh assaulting Tamilvanan with a wooden log, and fleeing the scene.

Passerby noticed an injured Tamilvanan on the road and moved him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The New Washermanpet Police, who had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder, altered it to IPC Section 302 (murder) and arrested Ganesh.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.