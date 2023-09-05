Youth booked under POCSO for marrying 15-year-old girl

CHENNAI: A commotion in the street between a woman and a youth in Mogappair over the latter allegedly having a sexual relationship with her minor daughter led police to a child marriage on Monday.

However, the woman's daughter, the 15-year-old girl had deposed before the magistrate that she was not forced into the marriage with the 22-year-old youth.

Thirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) has for now booked the 22-year-old youth, a non-teaching staff at a City College under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

A month ago, the Ramapuram police arrested the girl's stepfather for alleged sexual abuse of the girl for the last four years, police said.

Police who were initially investigating the missing complaint of a minor girl assuming that she eloped with her boyfriend found that she was a victim of sexual assault for the past four years by her stepfather. The arrested man was identified as Vinoth (40), working in a private security company.

In 2017, Vinoth got married to a woman, who was separated from her husband. The woman moved in with Vinoth along with her daughter.

Last month, the 15-year-old girl left a letter at her home describing the harassment she underwent and went to her native town with her friend.

Police investigations revealed that Vinoth started sexually harassing the girl when she was 11 years old and has been threatening her not to disclose his behavior to her mother.