Young girls in Chennai walk to create awareness on sexual and reproductive health rights

CHENNAI: In a vibrant display of unity and empowerment, hundreds of young girls participated in a walkathon at Besant Nagar beach on Sunday evening to raise awareness about Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

Organised by Snehidhi, an association initiated by the Centre for Women's Development and Research (CWDR), the event aimed to highlight the importance of SRHR education and resources for young girls to promote a healthier, informed, and empowered generation.

The walkathon saw the participation of nearly 400 young girls, their families, community leaders, and various stakeholders.

The event also featured interactive sessions, motivational speeches, and cultural performances, creating a festive and educational atmosphere.

A 15-year-old participant of the walkathon said, "It was amazing to see so many people come together for this cause. I learned a lot today, and I feel more confident about my rights and health."

The walkathon was inaugurated by Ram Mohan, the secretary of the Tamil Nadu General Congress (TNCC) who also walked along with the girls.

Other awareness initiatives include workshops, community outreach programmes, and collaborations with local schools and health professionals.