Yet another Rottweiler attack in Chennai, 12-year-old bitten on head, back

CHENNAI: In the latest in a series of pet dog attack cases in Chennai, a 12-year-old boy from Korattur colony in Chennai was injured after being mauled by a Rottweiler dog on Saturday.

The boy was walking down a street while at the same time, another person was walking a pet Rottweiler on the same street.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the sight of the boy enraged the dog, which began growling menacingly. Fearing for his safety, the boy tried to flee, but the dog pounced and bit him.

The dog's bite caused injuries to the boy's back and head. Following the incident, the boy's father admitted him to a private hospital for treatment. After being informed about the incident, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

This incident comes in the wake of a number of attacks involving pet dogs, including Rottweilers, widely known for their ferocity and strength. In a recent case, a 5-year-old girl sustained severe injuries in Nungambakkam last month.