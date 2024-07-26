Yam gets a tad costly while ginger rate sees a dip; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on July 26

CHENNAI: Prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on Friday, with essential vegetables priced at more or less the same rates as yesterday.



According to traders at the market, the price of yam, which was Rs 50 on July 24, has increased by Rs 22 and is now being sold at Rs 72 today.

On the other hand, the rate of ginger dropped to Rs 140 per kg today from Rs 150 per kg yesterday.











