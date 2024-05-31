Chennai police arrest trio for tricking women, trafficking them to Gulf countries as dancers, sex workers

CHENNAI: The Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU) of the city police has arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly trafficking women from low-income families seeking jobs to hotels in Middle Eastern countries, where the women are made to work as dancers.

An official with city police said they have arrested the accused based on a complaint from a woman who returned and filed a police complaint on Wednesday. The accused had distributed pamphlets promising jobs in foreign hotels.

The official said women from low-income families were targeted and were promised jobs abroad, the number of women who were cheated is being investigated. Police said that a few women were also forced into sex work.

Police arrested M Prakash Raj (24) of Madipakkam, K Jayakumar (40) of Tenkasi, and A Aafia (24) of Thoraipakkam, who forced the complainant to work as a dancer in foreign hotels after promising her a luxurious life.

Police seized advertisement pamphlets for foreign jobs, signed loan documents and contract documents obtained from the women. Steps are being taken to arrest the four main accused in the case who are absconding.