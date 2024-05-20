23-year-old woman engineer in Chennai loses Rs 2.27 lakh to scamster posing as IT company HR

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman, an engineering graduate, was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.27 lakh by a scamster, who posed as a human resources department executive of a multinational company and took money from her.

The complainant, K Neha, is a resident of Choolaimedu and an engineering graduate. She had registered on an employment website and had applied for a few companies on May 15. Within a few hours, she received a phone call and the caller claimed to be an executive from a well-known IT company.

Believing the caller, Neha first paid Rs 1,450 as registration fee to the Gpay account that the caller gave her. Then, claiming to take her through the recruitment process, the caller collected more than Rs 2 lakh in instalments.

When the caller persisted on further payment, Neha began to have doubts. When she started asking questions, the caller cut her call and remained unreachable since then. She filed a complaint with the cybercrime helpline (1930), after which the Choolaimedu police took up Neha's case for investigation.

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC, including 420 (cheating), and the Information Technology Act.