Woman fruit vendor murder: 5 arrested by Government Railway Police

CHENNAI: Five persons, said to be family members of the deceased were arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the murder of a woman fruit vendor at Saidapet Railway Station.

The victim, Rajeshwari was fatally attacked on Wednesday night and she succumbed the next day.

According to police sources, one of the accused is Rajeshwari's own sister, and the accused were picked up from their hideout in Kovalam.

Rajeshwari (30) sold snacks and fruits in suburban trains, police said.

Police sources said that she was attacked by a man when she alighted at the Saidapet Railway Station.

The incident happened around 8 30 pm on July 19, and she succumbed on Thursday at Government Royapettah Hospital.

Police said that the woman had suffered severe injuries, lost one of her fingers, and bled a lot when she was trying to prevent the attack.

Police said Rajeshwari got married to Mani alias 'Takka' Mani 12 years ago. After her husband's death, she befriended another man Bhuvanesh (24), and lived with him at Adambakkam.

Rajeshwari had two children-Immanuel (11), and Sophia (7) from her first marriage. Based on Bhuvanesh's complaint, the railway police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.

Only a couple of weeks ago, a 22-year-old woman who fell off MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) train at Indira Nagar Railway station on July 2, after two men snatched her phone succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested two men- Vignesh (27) of Foreshore estate and Manimaran of Adyar (19).

The deceased, S Preethi of Kandhanchavadi was working as an accountant at a private firm. On July 2 (Sunday), she went to her office and boarded a train from Kotturpuram to reach Tiruvanmiyur.

When the train reached Indira Nagar Railway Station, the accused had snatched her mobile phone when she was standing near the footboard, and in the melee, she fell onto the platform.