Woman fruit vendor hacked to death at Saidapet railway station

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman fruit vendor at railway station who was hacked by a gang of four at Saidapet railway station on Wednesday night, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning, police said.

The woman identified as Rajeshwari was attacked by unidentified men who got down from a train between platform numbers 1 & 2 in Saidapet railway station at around 8 pm. After hacking the woman, the gang left in thesame train as other train commuters looked on, sources said.

On information, the injured woman was rescued and admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH). She died later in the night.

Police said that the woman had suffered severe injury on her face and lost one of her fingers when tried to prevent theattack on her. She had suffered deep cut injuries on her stomach and other body parts.

Police said Rajeshwari got married to Mani alias 'Takka' Mani, 12 years ago. After her husband's death, she befriended another man Bhuvanesh, 24, and lived with him at Adambakkam. Rajeshwari had two children - Immanuel, 11, and Sophia, 7- from her first marriage. Based on Bhuvanesh's complaint, the government railway police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.