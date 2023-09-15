Woman falls to death at Saidapet Railway Station

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman died after she accidentally fell off a moving train while deboarding at the Saidapet Railway Station on Thursday. The girl, who suffered injuries died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nivetha of West Mambalam. After finishing college, she was preparing for competitive examinations, police investigations revealed.

On Thursday, Nivedha had gone to Mambalam for shopping and was returning home when the incident happened. She boarded a train at Mambalam and tried to get down at Saidapet before the train came to a halt and accidentally fell down. She sustained severe injuries. Onlookers rescued her and moved her to a government hospital where she succumbed. Government Railway Police (Mambalam) have registered a case and are investigating.