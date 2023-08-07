Woman electrocuted from grinder

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman was electrocuted at her house in Chitlapakkam near Tambaram on Saturday while operating the Wet grinder machine in her house.

The deceased was identified as Vijila. She lives with her husband, Jegadish at Nethai Subash Chandrabose Street in Chitlapakkam. Her husband, Jegadish is a casual labourer while she prepares Idly/Dosa batter at home and sells in the neighbourhood.

On Saturday, her husband was away at work while Vijila was at home preparing batter at home when she suffered an electric shock.

Jegadish who returned home found his wife lying unconscious and moved her to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Chitlapakkam police secured the woman’s body and sent it to Chromepet government hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigations are on.