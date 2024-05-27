Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2024 10:04 AM GMT
Woman doctor dies by electrocution while charging laptop at Chennai hostel
Deceased Dr Saranitha; image of socket used for representational purposes only.

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old doctor undergoing training at the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk was found dead in her hostel room in Chennai on Sunday. Police said that she could have died due to electrocution while charging her laptop, however, they are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The deceased was identified as Dr Saranitha, a native of Namakkal district. Her husband, Dr Udayakumar, works in Coimbatore. The couple have a five-year-old child, police said.

After finishing her post-graduation, Saranitha joined the IMH for training and was staying at a working women’s hostel on KH Road in Ayanavaram.

On Sunday morning, her husband made several calls to her phone and as she was not reachable, he alerted the management who sent a staff member to go to Saranitha’s room. She was found unconscious after which police were alerted. They moved her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Ayanavaram Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

