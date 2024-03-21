Woman dies after assault by intruder

CHENNAI: A home-alone elderly woman who was allegedly attacked by a yet to be identified intruder at her home in Tiruvanmiyur three days ago succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was identified as P Saroja (90). She lived alone at her home in Ranganathapuram in Tiruvanmiyur.

Police investigations revealed that Saroja’s husband, Pakkirisamy died in 2005. Her son is living with his family in Mylapore.

During the early hours of March 16, Saroja woke up screaming after an intruder gained entry into her house and attacked her.

The nonagenarian suffered internal injuries after which she shared about the incident with her neighbours.

She got admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital and was undergoing treatment after which she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

Tiruvanmiyur police have registered a case of murder and have launched a search for the suspect.