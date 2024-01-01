Woman constable sends kids to mother’s house, dies by suicide in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A woman constable allegedly died by suicide in her home in Tiruvallur police quarters on Sunday. The deceased was identified as R Roja, and was attached to the All Women Police Station in Tiruvallur.

Her husband, Rajkumar, is attached to the crime wing as a constable. The couple have two children.

On Saturday, Rajkumar reported for duty while Roja stayed at home with their kids. Later in the evening, she sent her children to her mother’s house nearby.

On Sunday morning, when Rajkumar returned home, he found his wife lying unconscious and alerted the police.

Roja was moved to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Police said that she had died by suicide.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a domestic dispute between the couple led to her taking the extreme step.