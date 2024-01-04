Will ask Centre to announce award for 'Captain' Vijayakanth: CP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Governor of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid floral tributes to the late actor-turned-politician Captain Vijayakanth's portrait at his residence in Virugambakkam.

Radhakrishnan also expressed condolences to Premalatha, wife of Vijayakanth and general secretary of DMDK.

"The loss of DMDK leader and famous Kollywood actor Captain Vijayakanth is very painful. The absence of Vijayakanth has caused deep pain to all good-hearted people. Vijayakanth never gave up working for the poor and needy people, " CP Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

Further, the Jharkhand governor said, "Installing a statue of Captain Vijayakanth is welcome. A request will be made to the Union government to announce an award to the veteran actor Vijayakanth."