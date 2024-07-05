Wet weather for two more days in Tamil Nadu, yellow alert issued

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for the State predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours with gusty winds.

According to metrological department, there is a possibility of squally weather with wind speeds 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the south Tamil Nadu coast.

The meteorological department stated that Chennai and suburbs are likely to get light to moderate rain and heavy spells at times for the next two days

Moderate westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. It has triggered rainfall activity over the state especially western ghats and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather official has issued thunderstorm activity across the state during evening and night times.

Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 8 (Monday) and the trawlers in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

Similar alerts have also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, where red rainfall alerts are currently in effect.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated today in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Bihar.

