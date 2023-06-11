Water supply from Puzhal plant to north Chennai

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to carry out maintenance work at the seawater desalination plant in Minjur, alternative drinking water will be provided from the Puzhal water treatment plant for many areas in zone 1 to 4 on June 13 and 14.



A release from the department stated that the maintenance works would be taken up from June 13, 6 am to June 14, 6 am at a 100 million liters per day sea water desalination plant in Minjur. The drinking water supply will be suspended in several areas from Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Tondiarpet zones (zone 1-4) such as Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi, and alternative drinking water will be supplied from Puzhal water treatment plant for two days.



The Chennai metro water board urged the residents of the mentioned areas to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.



However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.

