Waste segregation awareness program initiated for students in seven zones

CHENNAI: The private solid waste management contractor of Chennai Corporation initiated the Edu kids program for students instilling the practice of waste segregations.

The program has been carried out for the students in seven zones (9-15 zones) – Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganalur.

It also enhances environmental awareness and responsibility at a young age.

Earlier, Mayor Priya Rajan stated that the civic body will introduce study of solid waste management for the corporation school students, and a practical class will be conducted on the same. As awareness should be created among the students initially. This initiative shall be adapted by the private schools too.

Urbaser Sumeet aims to practice solid waste segregation among the children and specially designed to enlighten school children on the importance of sorting waste into wet, dry, and domestic hazardous categories. Through this engaging course, students are encouraged to practice waste segregation at their homes, with their efforts being acknowledged through a unique report card system which is given at the end of each session to every student, noted an official release from the city corporation.

Edu Kids has reached over 20 schools, engaging 1,000 students in this vital environmental cause.

This initiative has already yielded remarkable results, with a significant 2,000 kilos of waste being successfully segregated at the source.

It is noted that the city corporation has also launched another campaign - Cleanliness Ambassador (Thoomai Thoodhuvar), underscoring the youth's active role in environmental conservation. The distribution of badges and ID cards to students symbolized their involvement in this initiative.