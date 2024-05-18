Vyasarpadi youth alleges assault by railway police on suspicion of mobile phone theft

CHENNAI: A man from Vyasarpadi, claimed that he was assaulted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for over two hours in Avadi on Thursday. He alleged that the incident occurred after they accused him of stealing mobile phones.

Vasantha Kumar, a youth in his early 20s, and his mother Mahadevi spoke to media persons outside a government hospital following his treatment.

A senior officer with GRP denied the claims, arguing that Vasantha Kumar was instigated to speak against the cops. "He was enquired formally by railway police personnel," the officer stated.

Vasantha Kumar attested that he left for work on Thursday morning but instead, got down at Avadi railway station to meet a friend. Three policemen allegedly approached Vasantha Kumar for enquiry after which he was taken to the police station where they tied his hands above his head, and verbally abused him. They then allegedly assaulted him, accusing him of stealing six mobile phones.

Mahadevi claimed that a policeman called from her son's phone informing his release after the enquiry.

"I want to know the identity of three policemen who assaulted my son. If they had beat him for 20 more minutes, it would have turned fatal," she stated. An official complaint is yet to be filed.