VIT hosts Women’s Leadership Conclave on Chennai campus

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology Business School, Chennai, partnered Women-Up Tamil Nadu to organise a highly successful Women’s Leadership Conclave at VIT Chennai.

Under the guidance of Dr Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director of VIT and member of Women-Up, the event served as a pivotal platform for empowering women in leadership. The conclave was officially inaugurated with Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, and set the stage for insightful discussions on the evolution of women’s roles and the need for their empowerment. Felicitating the guests was Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president of VIT.

The poanel discussion, titled “Journey to the Top,” was kick-started by Dr Valli Arunachalam, founder of Women-Up. Panelists included Ayshwarya Desikan of HSBC Bank; M Neelavathy, Project Director, GSAT 7R (ISRO); Punitha Anthony of Movate, Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh, CFO turned Leadership Coach and Vanipriya Jayaraman, CTO, Xerago.