Visitors on a selfie spree at Kodaikanal flower show

MADURAI: The 61st Flower Show, which got off to a colorful start in the Bryant Park at Kodaikanal has been dazzling visitors with an array of flowers displaying vibrant arrangements. Visitors clicked away thousands of selfies in the park blooming with flowers while enjoying the pleasant weather at the hill station.

According to Kodaikanal Deputy Director of Horticulture, B Gayathri, a vast collection of flowers numbering around 15 lakh were displayed in total. Adding to its luster, 360 degree selfie points were designed with flowers. Vegetable carvings of Chimpanzee, Bear and Dragon were a great draw.

Apart from local farmers, seeds, seedlings and flowers were also purchased from Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. More importantly, Lily (Lilium) bulbs imported from the Netherlands were raised and displayed at the show.

Many competed in competitions and the adjudicators were captivated by the replicas of ‘Nilgiri tahr’ and ‘Veena’ made out of flowers by visitors from Theni and Madurai, the Deputy Director told DT Next on Sunday.

The contest was open to farmers and hoteliers. Over the last three days, the show witnessed 12,700 visitors.