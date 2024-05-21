Virugambakkam police use AI to hunt for child who went missing 12 years ago

CHENNAI: Virugambakkam police have employed AI technology in their search for a child, Kavitha, who had gone missing 12 years ago. She was two years old then.

Artificial intelligence is being used to ascertain how the child would look at 14 years of age.

To aid in the search, a composite image has been crafted using Kavitha's old photograph along with one generated by AI technology. The pictures have been put on a pamphlet by the police who will distribute it to gather information on the missing girl.

Kavitha had gone missing on September 19, 2011, while playing outside her home near the Valampuri Vinayagar temple in Majid Nagar, Saligramam.

Despite the passage of time, her family members continue to hope that she will be found.

The police are investigating the disappearance as a case of abduction, targeting women and children.