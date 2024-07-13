Vikravandi bypoll: BJP should atleast realise that it cannot run govt, party without respecting sentiments of states, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Criticising the Centre-ruling BJP-led NDA government, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the BJP should at least now realise that it cannot run the government and the party without respecting the sentiments of the states'.

Thanking the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency and the party workers for a huge victory in the by-poll, Stalin said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency who gave the DMK a huge victory in the by-election."

"Although the BJP-led NDA did a very vile campaign to cover up their 100 per cent Lok Sabha poll defeat by planting slander and lies on DMK and especially on me, the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency did not heed to their false propaganda and drove them out," Stalin said in a statement.

Pointing out the nationwide bypoll results, Stalin said the INDIA bloc is leading in 11 Assembly seats across the County and the defeat continues for the BJP-led NDA in this by-election too.

"The BJP should learn from failures. It should at least now realise that it cannot run the government and the party without respecting the sentiments of the states'," he noted.