Vote counting underway for Vikravandi assembly bypoll

CHENNAI: Counting of votes for the Vikravandi assembly bypoll began on Saturday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK candidate Anniyur Siva is leading ahead in EVM count as well as in postal votes.

There are 29 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between the DMK, the PMK, and the NTK who has fielded Dr Abinaya Ponnivalavan (28).

Since AIADMK decided to refrain from contesting in the bypoll, NTK chief Seeman and PMK leaders Ramadoss, Anbumani Ramadoss have campaigned hard to garner the AIADMK's share of votes.

The Vikravandi bypoll was necessitated due to the death of DMK MLA Pugazhendi.

He passed away from illness on April 6 this year.