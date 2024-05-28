Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam distributes free food across Tamil Nadu on World Hunger Day

CHENNAI: Actor-Politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) distributed free food to the public across the state on May 28, which is considered as World Hunger Day.

In Chennai, near Thiruvanmiyur Marundeeswarar Temple area , Bussy Anand, General Secretary of TVK participated and distributed food to the public.

On May 26, TVK announced that free food will be provided to the public on World Hunger Day.

Earlier, the party had announced that it would appoint two lawyers for each police station to help the poor and marginalised in filing complaints and for further legal assistance.