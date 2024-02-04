Vijay thanks leaders and people who wished him on his political entry

CHENNAI: Two days after his formal political entry, actor Vijay has thanked all those who welcomed him in his new innings.



In an official statement, the Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief thanked those who wished him well on his political entry which he had undertaken due to the 'overwhelming love' from Tamil people. He thanked political leaders, members of the film fraternity, media, mothers, sisters, general public, and his comrades who reside in his heart (using his popular phrase - En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozhargal).

The actor took the big step which was in the making for several years, on Friday with a formal statement. He said his focus will be on the 2026 elections and he will work on the party's ideological framework and infrastructure. He added that his party would neither field candidates nor support other parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.