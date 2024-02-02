It's official! Vijay's political party gets the name 'Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam'

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has finally taken the political plunge as he launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in Chennai on Friday.

His official letter head with his party's name contains a phrase from Thirukkural, 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirukkum' which translates to all are born equals.

According to the statement by Vijay, "Our aim is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and lead to the fundamental political change that people need."

His statement termed "corruption" and "social inequality" as the biggest evils plaguing the state.

After receiving the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI), our political journey for the people of Tamil Nadu will begin with public meetings, with the party's principles, flag, symbol on display. Our action plans are towards the upliftment of the people of state.

Also, he stated, "I humbly state here that we are not contesting the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections nor are we supporting any party, and it has been decided in the TVK's general council and executive council meetings," the statement read.

Vijay added that the party has been registered now to develop the party infrastructure before the assembly elections. He further said he would complete the complete the existing commitments in the film industry.

Interestingly, Vijay made his debut as a child artiste in a film titled 'Vetri' in 1984. Four decades later, he has named his political party with 'Vetri' in it.