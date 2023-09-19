Begin typing your search...

Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera kills self at residence

According to sources, it is reported that the class 12 student was under battling stress, which led her to taking this extreme step.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Sep 2023 2:01 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-19 02:36:29.0  )
Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera kills self at residence
CHENNAI: Actor- Music Director Vijay Antony’s daughter, Meera (16) died by suicide at their Alwarpet residence during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, it is reported that the class 12 student was battling stress, which led her to taking this extreme step.

Further details awaited.

