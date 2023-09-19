Begin typing your search...
Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera kills self at residence
According to sources, it is reported that the class 12 student was under battling stress, which led her to taking this extreme step.
CHENNAI: Actor- Music Director Vijay Antony’s daughter, Meera (16) died by suicide at their Alwarpet residence during the early hours of Tuesday.
Further details awaited.
