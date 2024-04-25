Vada Chennai grey area to TN growth

CHENNAI: While it is true that Tamil Nadu has robust economic growth, a thriving Human Development Index (HDI) along with quality education, infrastructure and a low poverty rate of just 2.2 per cent, a recent State government survey has exposed how these factors have performed poorly in one specific region of State’s capital – ‘Vada Chennai’.

The survey, involving as many as 19 departments of the government, shows that poverty in North Chennai is at a staggering 29.5 per cent, while for the rest of Chennai, it is 14.3 per cent.

Interestingly, according to the NITI Aayog report on the multidimensional poverty index 2023, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh – poorest of India’s BIMARU states – have reduced their poverty to 22.93 per cent and 20.63 per cent respectively in recent years, much less than north Chennai.

But, due to various factors, including the government’s negligence, north Chennai, one of the vibrant and culture-rich parts of the city, is still reeling from poverty, environmental crisis, unemployment and poor quality of education.

WHAT SURVEY FINDINGS REVEAL

Unemployment: The survey found that more than one out of ten youths in North Chennai are jobless, with its unemployment rate standing at 10.3 per cent.

School education: Children and the youth were assessed on school enrollment, poverty rate, learning levels, drug abuse, dropout and teacher vacancies. Interfering with the results of the survey, the school education department now plans a detailed three-year plan to address various lapses among students in the region.

Ennum Ezhuthum (EE): While the scheme aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning in classrooms, the baseline survey conducted during its implementation showed that over 75 per cent of children are below age-appropriate learning levels in the region. The third-term assessment among students in classes 1-3 indicated that improvement levels of the EE scheme are lower in the region than the State average.

Learning interest: The survey pointed out that the weak foundational learning in classes 6, 7 and 8 has led to lower learning interest in higher classes. Also, poor supplementary education support after school has demotivated them to pursue higher education.

Dropouts: Adolescent drug abuse and social issues have spiked the potential dropout from schools in north Chennai by 52 per cent. In class 10, the dropout is 74.9 per cent and in class 12, 78.41 per cent.

School enrollment: While there are 326 schools in the region under the Chennai corporation and departments like School Education, Adi Dravidar welfare, Tribal Welfare and five borstal schools, of the 25 per cent government schools in the area only 16 per cent of the students are enrolled, according to the survey.

It is no secret that the parameters of Human Development Index (HDI) in north Chennai have been in limbo for several decades. But, with the mission to finally change that, the DMK government announced Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (North Chennai Development Plan) – a scheme with extensive planning to uplift the living conditions of people.

For Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT), the State government had also announced an allotment of Rs 1,000 crore during the budget session.

Primarily to understand the landscape before the implementation of the scheme, as many as 19 State departments conducted an extensive survey in north Chennai. The region and the people were assessed on parameters like health, poverty, education, housing, women empowerment, environment, employment among other factors.

Proposed solutions

Concluding the survey, the School Education Department (SED) has elaborate focus areas and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for improving the quality of education in north Chennai.

Under academics, the topics on focus will be the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, supplementary education for students from classes 6 to 10, admission, attendance and dropout.

Further under this, the KPIs will be on improving the average marks and overall pass percentage, transition rate from classes 8 to 9 and 10 to 11, 100% enrolment of students in classes 1,6, 9 and 11 and improving the percentage of students reaching age appropriate learning level by the end of academic year. Subsequently, under extracurricular and school infrastructure, the areas that will warrant more focus are on career guidance, emotional-well-being, art and culture, club activities, sports, nodal schools, teacher vacancy and professional development, physical, digital infra and community participation.

Again, the SED has listed the KPIs for this as percentage of students enrolled in higher education, completion of life skills development programme, increasing the percentage of schools conducting monthly classes and activities, number of students registered for sports coaching programmes and number of zonal, State and national participants and winners from the region. Further, aspects like, vacancies by subject will be monitored, percentage of teachers scoring minimum 60% in training assessments, completion of all construction and procurement activities in one-year period, attendance records of SMC members at meetings and percentage of parents attending parent-teacher meetings.

Three-year plan

Besides, sketching out the key pointers that require improvement in north Chennai to overall improve the quality of education and thus employment opportunities and better lifestyle, the SED has laid-out a three-year roadmap starting from the new academic year 2024-25 till 2026-27.

“The roadmap is essentially drawn, keeping all the parameters that are affecting children’s school and higher education in the area. The impact of the schemes and initiatives implemented during the roadmap will also be studied as well,” said a higher official with the department.

Stakeholders say…

As far as the education sector is concerned, educationalists and child rights activists have raised concerns of just 83,809 students enrolled in different government department schools (except private) in north Chennai. This is a cause for concern especially when you consider the number of children in the area is much higher.

Besides calling for better implementation of schemes and roadmap for the coming years, stakeholders have also strongly urged the government to fill the existing gaps where most schemes do not have successful impact in the region.

Explaining further, Virgil D Sami, executive director, Arunodhaya Foundation, a centre that works for the benefit of street and working children primarily in north Chennai, said, “Even in board exams, children of Corporation schools in north Chennai usually record low marks compared to those in central or south Chennai. Besides this, good school infrastructure is deprived for children in the region. There is no doubt that north Chennai is neglected by the State government.”

Virgil added that strong commitment from the government officials to improve the area and quality of education is the vital gap in implementation and impact of welfare schemes. “Having worked in 21 schools in north Chennai over the past 20 years, I can guarantee that if the VCVT is implemented with no lapses, real-time changes are possible. But, this can be achieved only with the involvement of the kids and community,” stated Virgil.

She insisted on involving committed government officials from Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), and the Greater Chennai Corporation, and having them form Bala Nagara Sabha, along with departments like education, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal Welfare will hasten the changes.

Additionally, Virgil urged for more number of higher secondary schools for north Chennai as girls drop out. Reason? Schools are located very far from their homes, like in the case of Sadayankuppam village in Manali, where only a middle school is located in close proximity.

“There are 42 higher secondary schools in the area but these are not enough. Having relocated people far away, it’s difficult for families to send their kids, especially girls, to schools located in far off places. That’s why we ask for more HSS in the area too,” insisted Virgil.

Teachers’ reluctance

Meanwhile, a government school teacher in north Chennai pointed out that most teachers are hesitant to work in schools in the region.

“Most teachers, when posted in north Chennai, request the SED for transfer. As the teachers themselves want to work in schools that are less challenging, devoid of complications like high drop-out, low pass percentage, children with lack of interest in education, family-related concerns, drug abuse among others,” the teacher added.





Speaking how children in north Chennai are silent victims of government apathy, ineffective implementation of schemes and mute spectators of family disputes, a government school principal said, “Children here, who mostly belong to the labour population, have deep psychological, physical, environmental and financial difficulties that hinder their education. Low poverty rate does have a direct impact on their lives”



Though CM breakfast scheme, mid-day meal and Pudhumei Penn provide some respite, the teacher added that the State government has to employ full-time counsellors for all schools along with other schemes “to help children understand and believe that the future holds bright possibilities”.