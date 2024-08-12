US Consulate General Chennai to host Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ fair on August 17

CHENNAI: Education USA, the U.S. government's official source of information on U.S. higher education, will host a series of eight education fairs, across the country including in Chennai.

The fair will be held in Chennai on August 17 from 2 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States.

There is no participation fee, but registration is required.

For registration, students should visit: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted the importance of the education fairs and noted: "The EducationUSA fairs are a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer. Whether you're interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, or business, there is a program to help you achieve your dreams. These fairs offer the chance to meet representatives from a huge range of U.S. colleges and universities and attend".