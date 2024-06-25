University of Leeds and IIT-Madras to launch joint centre of excellence in sustainability

CHENNAI: The University of Leeds, UK and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Joint Virtual Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Development (VCoE-SD).

According to the statement issued by IIT-M, the network will develop a step-change in the depth and breadth of current collaboration between the University of Leeds and IIT-M as well as consolidate existing links between Leeds academics and other India Universities working in the area of sustainable development.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in the partnership between these two prestigious institutions, aiming to advance knowledge and innovation in various critical fields. Within the project, multidisciplinary teams capable of leading research and innovation in global challenges will be developed, " a release from IIT-M read.

Witnessing the signing of the MoU, British Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Oliver Ballhatchet said, "This partnership showcases how academic and research partnerships between the UK and India can address global challenges and create sustainable solutions. As the University of Leeds celebrates 25 years of engagement in India, this MoU highlights the enduring commitment to fostering academic excellence and driving progress that benefits both our nations and the world at large."

Vasilis Sarhosis, Chair in Resilient Structures and Infrastructure at the School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with IIT Madras, a leader in technological and scientific research. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering international collaboration and addressing some of the world's most pressing issues through joint research and academic exchange."

The collaboration between the University of Leeds and IIT Madras is expected to yield ground-breaking research outcomes, enrich academic experiences, and strengthen the global network of experts dedicated to solving critical challenges.