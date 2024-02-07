Unidentified men shoot at HC lawyer’s house in Tambaram, nobody hurt

CHENNAI: Unidentified men fired a gun at an advocate’s house in Tambaram on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. Police said Thyagarajan (50) of Kadaperi in Tambaram is an advocate in the Madras High Court.

On Tuesday, around 7.45 pm while Thyagarajan’s wife Priya was alone, she heard a loud noise on the first floor of the house. Later, she found that the shattered portion of the window glass hit by a bullet was on the floor.

Shocked at seeing the bullet, she informed Thyagarajan and the Tambaram police were also alerted.

The Tambaram police rushed to the spot and recovered the bullet. Police are investigating about the whereabouts of the shooter and whether it was done to threaten Thyagarajan.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.