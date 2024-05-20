Begin typing your search...

Unidentified men hurl acid-like substance near women, infants, elderly man sleeping next to Ekkattuthangal Metro Rail station

Those sleeping were woken up by the loud thud. While the contents of the bottle are yet to be ascertained and did not directly fall on anyone

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 May 2024 7:22 PM GMT
Unidentified men hurl acid-like substance near women, infants, elderly man sleeping next to Ekkattuthangal Metro Rail station
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: Unidentified men hurled a bottle filled with some acid-like substance near people sleeping on the sidewalk near Ekkattuthangal Metro Rail station on Sunday night.

Those sleeping were woken up by the loud thud. While the contents of the bottle are yet to be ascertained and did not directly fall on anyone, fumes from the liquid caused irritation in the eyes of those sleeping, said the police, adding that the people were moved to a nearby hospital.

Those sleeping included two women, identified as Nancy, Revathy, an elderly man, Selvam, and two infants.

Guindy police are investigating further.

acid attackEkkattuthangal Metro Rail stationacid
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X