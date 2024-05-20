Unidentified men hurl acid-like substance near women, infants, elderly man sleeping next to Ekkattuthangal Metro Rail station

CHENNAI: Unidentified men hurled a bottle filled with some acid-like substance near people sleeping on the sidewalk near Ekkattuthangal Metro Rail station on Sunday night.

Those sleeping were woken up by the loud thud. While the contents of the bottle are yet to be ascertained and did not directly fall on anyone, fumes from the liquid caused irritation in the eyes of those sleeping, said the police, adding that the people were moved to a nearby hospital.

Those sleeping included two women, identified as Nancy, Revathy, an elderly man, Selvam, and two infants.

Guindy police are investigating further.