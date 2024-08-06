Udhayanidhi reviews key highway proposals including Light House-Kottivakkam marine bridge

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by Highway Minister EV Velu, reviewed the feasibility of the highway projects to be implemented in the city in future, including the marine bridge from Light House to Kottivakkam, Tiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated road, and Meenambakkam airport to Tambaram high-level bridge.

An official release said that the Ministers on Monday took stock of the proposed projects, including the construction of five flyovers on the Padi-Tiruninravur stretch of the MTH road, an elevated road connecting Pallavaram with Chennai Outer Ring Road, and a bypass to connect Padappai, Manimangalam and Varadharajapuram.

He also reviewed important highway works aimed at decongesting traffic in important towns, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Vellore and Tirunelveli.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the portfolio of the Special Programme Implementation, reviewed the progress of the works on the Teynampet-Saidapet elevated road, OMR-ECR connectivity roads, construction of U-shaped flyover near Tidel Park on OMR, Perungalathur ROB, Tambaram East Bypass and flyover at Madhya Kailash.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi inspected the ongoing works on the Rs 16,212-crore Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) at Thamaraipakkam in Tiruvallur. The 133-km, six-lane CPRR connects Ennore Port with Mamallapuram to avoid entry of goods vehicles entering the city. The work is being undertaken in five phases - Mamallapuram to Singaperumalkoil, Singaperumalkoil to Sriperumbudur, Sriperumbudur to Tiruvallur Bypass, Tiruvallur Bypass to Thatchur, and Thatchur to Ennore Port.

"We looked at samples of stones used for road construction from base to surface and checked whether the road height was within the guidelines. The engineers present explained the progress of the work step by step. We asked them to complete the work quickly and with complete quality," Udhayanidhi said.