Udhay cites failure to invite Prez to Parliament

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the classic example of Sanatana Dharma in practice was the failure to invite President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

When asked about a reported letter to Governor RN Ravi for prosecuting him, he said, “I have not read anything about it. I have been telling (them) from day one, if you want to take legal action against me, I am ready to face it. Whatever I stated here, I will say it in court as well.”