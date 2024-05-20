Two youth from Dindigul caught in Chennai with 12 kg ganja smuggled from Visakhapatnam

CHENNAI: Two youth from Dindigul, including a first-year college student, were arrested by the city police on Sunday after they were caught with 12 kg ganja near Koyambedu.

The arrested persons were identified as R Gnanapandi (22) and N Deenadayalan (21). The latter is a first year B Com student. A special team of Arumbakkam police received a tipoff about two youth carrying ganja from Vishakhapatnam reaching Central railway station on Sunday. When they trailed the youngsters, and detained and checked them, the police found them carrying ganja.

On investigations, they were promised Rs 20,000 if they delivered the consignment. They were allegedly hired by two persons in Dindigul, who coordinated the transfer of ganja in Vishakapatnam and booked train tickets for the accused. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.